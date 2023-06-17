WATER VALLEY — Linda Mae Charlton Carter, 96, of Water Valley, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Mills Manor Nursing Home in Mayfield.
Mrs. Carter was born in Graves County on June 3, 1927 to the late Chester Charlton and Hallie Puckett Charlton.
She worked for the former Water Valley Canning Company in Water Valley, Merritt Clothing in Mayfield, Henry I. Seigel in South Fulton, Tennessee, and she also was a babysitter. She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary and was a member of the Water Valley Baptist Church in Water Valley since 1962. She was a graduate of Wingo High School in Wingo.
She is survived by her son, Brent (Sabrina) Carter of Fulton, KY, two step-daughters Wanda (Dwight) Wilson of Pryorsburg, and Rita (Nelson, Jr.) Cude of Wingo, KY, eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James Ruble Carter to whom she was married to for (51 years and 2 months) and were married on Nov. 3, 1961. Two brothers, Leon Charlton and Marvin Charlton also preceded in death.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Hornbeak Funeral Chapel with visitation from 5 — 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Memorials can be made to the Camp Beauregard Cemetery Fund, 3124 Pea Ridge Road, Water Valley, KY 42085; or the Boys Town Nebraska, PO Box 6000, Boys Town, Nebraska 68010.
Hornbeak Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
