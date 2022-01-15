Linda M. Green, 75, of Paducah, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City.
Mrs. Green was a telephone operator for BellSouth and she was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry Green, of Paducah; one son, Scott Green and wife Jenny, of Paducah; one daughter, Jennifer Burns and husband Tony, of St. Louis; four grandchildren, Mikell (Liz) Burns, Tyler (Tiffany) Burns, Madison (Seth) Farthing, Miller Green; four great-grandchildren, Paige Burns, Harrison Burns, Lila Burns, Denver Burns; cousin, Billy Wilson; special dog, Izzy.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. There will be no service or burial.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001 or any Animal Shelter of your choice.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
