SALEM — Linda Louise Wring, 82, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 8, 2021.
She was born March 15, 1939, in Dycusburg, to Roy and Vernon Henry who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Alice Linzy, and her brother, Roy Leon Henry.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Tommy Wring; children, Kenny (Arlene) Wring, Susie (Brad) Ditter, Barry (Marilyn) Wring, and Jim (Jodi) Wring. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Andrew, Emily, Katie, Adam, Megan, Jeremy, Trent, Gabe, Canaan and Emma Kate; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Mexico Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Rev. Jim Wring to officiate. Interment will follow in Tyner’s Chapel Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolences may be left online at boydfuner
