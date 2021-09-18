MAYFIELD — Linda Lou Richardson, 76, of Mayfield, passed away at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield. She was a member of the Seven Oaks Church of Christ and was a retired school teacher.
Mrs. Richardson graduated as Valedictorian of her high school in McMinnville, Tennessee. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree at David Lipscomb University and completed her graduate studies at Murray State University, earning her master’s and 30 above in Elementary Education. She served the Mayfield Public School System for 23 years in Elementary Education.
Mrs. Richardson was a very active member of the Seven Oaks Church of Christ and previously Seventh and College Church of Christ, teaching Sunday school, teaching Vacation Bible School, and serving as a coordinator for the church’s Children’s Bible School Curriculum. She also participated in foreign and domestic mission trips with her fellow church members and had many students in the World Bible School correspondence program.
She is survived by John Ben Richardson, her husband of 54 years; two sons, Chris (Erin) Richardson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Dr. Jeff (Aimee) Richardson, of Peachtree City, Georgia; five grandchildren, Jacob Richardson, Grace Anne Richardson, Kath Richardson, Ben Richardson, and Jack Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, F.C. and Anna Lou Wilson.
Funeral services for Mrs. Richardson will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Seven Oaks Church of Christ in Mayfield, with Tyler Alverson, Kim Wilson, and Josh Ketchum officiating. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. A private graveside service will follow in the Lebanon Church of Christ Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Anderson, Ronnie Dunn, Larry Knight, Marty Moses, David Nanny, and Richard Watson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Pathways for Children, PO Box 10, Melber, KY 42069-0010; or Western KY Youth Camp, 301 Youth Camp Rd, Marion, KY 42064.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
