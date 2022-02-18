CALVERT CITY — Linda Faye Lofton, 81, of Calvert City, died on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She retired as a bus driver for the Marshall County Schools after 40 years of service. She was a member of the Paducah Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Finis Lofton; one son, Kyle Lofton of Calvert City; one sister, Georgia Algood of Paducah; one brother, George Thomas Walters of Paducah; one grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Wayne Lofton; an infant daughter, Anna Marie Lofton; one grandson; and one sister. Her parents were Paul Franklin and Leda Mae (Salyers) Bowerman.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Mike Burks will officiate with interment to follow in Leonard Cemetery, Possum Trot.
Friends may call 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
