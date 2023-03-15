DALLAS — Linda Lee Smith, 76, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
Linda was born on Nov. 9, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, to James and Rubye Smith, and was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. She furthered here education with courses in Pre-K and Elementary Education in Orange County, California. She retired from physician recruiting at Jackson Madison County Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. She was of Christian faith and a member of Lakepointe Church in Rockwall, Texas.
Linda is survived by her husband Dr. Micke Smith; a son, Shane Johnson of Fayetteville, Arkansas; two step-children, Micah Smith and Emma Smith; four step-grandchildren, and two sisters, Beverly Meadows of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Carol Adams of Paducah, Kentucky.
A service will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Lakepointe Church in Rockwell, Texas, with a graveside service at a later date in Memphis, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made tot the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or to your favorite charity.
