METROPOLIS — Linda L. Trovillion, 81, of Metropolis, passed away at 2:17 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at her home, with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at St. Stephens Lutheran Church with Rev. Tom Emmerson and Jeff Trovillion officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Linda was retired from City National Bank as a bookkeeper after 30+ years and a member of First Baptist Church in Metropolis. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was an avid walker.
Linda is survived by her son, Jeff Trovillion and wife Shelly; grandchildren, Cory Trovillion (Ellisha), Jake Trovillion (Heather Shreves), Jessica Wahl (Gary II), Logan Trovillion (Paige Cursey), Jonathan Trovillion and Samuel Garner; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Will and Emma Trovillion, Tyler and Sawyer Holshouser, Aurora and Gary Wahl III, and Everleigh Trovillion; sister, Judith Sullivan; several nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Ancil “E.A.” and Wanda L. (Abney) Sullivan; husband, Michael Leon Trovillion; sons, James Michael “Jimmy” Trovillion and Jay Hunter Trovillion.
Visitation will be held on from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening, Sept. 12, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home, as well as 10-11 a.m. Wednesday morning, September 13, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made in Linda’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.
Pallbearers will be Cory Trovillion, Jake Trovillion, Gary Wahl II, Aiden Trovillion, Logan Trovillion and Will Trovillion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
