MAYFIELD — Linda June (Hays) Hamlett, 85, of Mayfield, and formerly of Paducah, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Green Acres Healthcare in Mayfield. After graduation from Melber High School, Linda worked at Weilles Department Store in Paducah for a number of years and then later retired from Bradshaw and Will Insurance Agency in Paducah.
Survivors include her brother-in-law, Nick (Susann) Warren of Paducah; cousin and caregiver, Diann Kennerley (Terry) Dick of Mayfield; a niece, Holly (Michael) Beck of Mayfield; and several other cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Hamlett; father, Carl Hays; mother, Frona (Kennerley) Hays Matthews; and a brother, L.C. Hays.
Funeral services for Linda Hays Hamlett will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Steve Melvin will officiate with burial to follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to call after noon Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter, 500 N. 12th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
