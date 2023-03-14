Linda Joyce Brown, 79, of Kevil, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Brown was a member of Lovelaceville Missionary Baptist Church and was a retired office manager for the Department of Vocational and Rehabilitation Services of Kentucky.
Linda Joyce is survived by her step-daughter, Alicia Brown Harper of Princeton; a step-grandson, Joshua Bell; a step-great-granddaughter, Phoebe Jean Bell; her cousins and caretakers, Whitey and Theresa Elliott of Lovelaceville; a half-sister, Judy Arington McGee of Nashville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward H. Brown. Her parents were John Bill Arington and Amelda Hutchinson Knowles.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Wes Peeler officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
