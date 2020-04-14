Linda Jean Richmond Nunley, 75, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family while listening to How Great Thou Art.
Mrs. Nunley was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 13, 1944, to the late James and Lillie Mae Richmond. She was a graduate of Wingo High School and Romy’s Beauty School. After beauty school, Linda retired from a career as food handler from the Paducah City Schools. She was a member of First Baptist Church Paducah and Lighthouse Sunday School class where she was active in the Clothes Closet ministry.
Linda was an adoring wife to her husband of 58 years, Larry, and an incredible mother to her son, Tim, and daughter, Kelly. Her passion in life was taking care of and spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as her puppies, Toby and Ginger.
Sweet, loving, caring, giving and filled with joy are but a few qualities Linda will be remembered for. She radiated Christ in her life and towards others with her servant’s heart and she always thought of others first. Her kindness, her positive mindset, even in the face of adversity, and her hugs will all be deeply missed.
Linda and the family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Blake Leslie and Deborah Welsh, ARPN for the wonderful care that they gave. They would also like to acknowledge the Lourdes Hospice Care Team of Dr. James Long, Nurse Nicole, and Social Workers Michelle and Melinda for the special care they afforded Linda.
Mrs. Nunley is survived by her husband, Larry Nunley; her daughter Kelly Gross and husband, Michael, of Guatemala; her son, Tim Nunley, and wife, Terree, of Paducah; five grandchildren, Skylar Nunley, Talon Nunley, Kortney Gross, Madison Gross, and Joshua Gross; four step-grandchildren, Hannah Gross, Nicholas Walters (Megan), Frank Melendez (Katie), and Fransisco Melendez; and three step-great-grandchildren, Emily Sullenger, Noel Melendez, and Leeland Walters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lana Richmond Duke; and one brother, James Watts Richmond.
In compliance with public health and safety directives, the service detail for Mrs. Nunley are private.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to First Baptist Church of Paducah, In Memory of Linda Nunley, 2890 Broadway St., Paducah, KY 42001 or Servants Heart Ministries, In Care of Linda Nunley, PO BOX 1045 Snyder, Texas 79550-1045, where a home will be built in her memory.
