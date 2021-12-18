MURRAY — Linda Jean Hall, 72, of Murray, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Mrs. Hall was born on Oct. 2, 1949 in Murray to the late James Wesley Hutchens and Mary Mildred Herndon Hutchens.
After being a housewife for 10 years, Linda worked for the late Robert “Doc” McGaughey at the Department of Journalism & Radio TV at Murray State University for 13 years then for Don Peck at Peck Flannery Gream Warren Inc. for 16 years before opening her party supply store Party USA in Paducah and later returning to Murray. In addition, she was a member of IAAP, International Association of Administrative Professionals, of which she was Kentucky Division president from 2003-2004. She was also so proud to have been designated a Kentucky Colonel and a Duchess of Paducah. Linda grew up with her family in the Sinking Spring Baptist Church and returned her membership there after a few years at Westside Baptist to be back where much of her family are buried. Linda held her own Celebration of Life and called many family and friends for personal visits and video chats over the past few weeks. She was dearly loved and will certainly be missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Seldon and Jessie Herndon and Basil and Anie Jewel Hutchens; her late husband, William Michael Hall; her daughter, Mary Ann Bray Fischer and an infant brother, Trevor Hutchens.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include sons; John Bray, of Murray, Michael Mayfield (Patty), of Murray, Marc Mayfield, (Kay) of Ft. Worth, Texas, daughters, Christy Martin (Jerry), of Alamo, Tennessee, Sally Wright (Rodney), of Brownsville, Tennessee; sister, Sheila Wolak (Dave), of Belleville, Michigan; brothers, Larry Bowerman, of Belleville, Michigan, Kenny Hutchens (Sue), of Willis, Michigan, Michael Hutchens (Georgette), of Northville, Michigan, Tracy Hutchens (Diane), of Saline, Michigan, and Wesley Hutchens (Alisa) of Central City, Kentucky; son-n-law, Michael Ty Fischer, Colorado Springs, Colorado; 10 grandchildren; aunts, Patsy Neale, Edythe Herndon, Imogene Herndon, Mamie Herndon, and Sue Herndon, all of Murray; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and exchange student daughter Sophie Berger of Hanover, Germany.
The funeral service for Mrs. Linda Hall is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th St., Murray. Burial will follow at Sinking Spring Cemetery.
Her family welcomes visitors from noon — 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the funeral home prior to the service.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Linda Hall by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for the family of Mrs. Linda Hall.
