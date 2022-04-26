METROPOLIS, Ill. — Linda J. Sumner, 72 of Metropolis, Illinois passed away at 11:50 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services were held Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Joey Dunning officiating.
Linda was a homemaker and member of the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis.
Linda is survived by her husband of 43 years, Wayne Sumner; son, James Sumner and wife Claudia; daughter, Crystal Bordner; granddaughter, Cheyenne Sumner; sister, Betty Wood; brother, Dale Holt and wife Phyllis; several nieces and nephews; grand dog, Fancy.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Madie (Shoemaker) Holt; sisters, Elsie Sweet and Marie Buttrum; brothers, Frank Holt and Bill Holt; sister-in-law, Shirley Holt; brother-in-law, Chuck Wood; and two nephews.
Memorials may be made in Linda’s name to First United Methodist Church, 100 East 5th Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Linda’s family would like to say Thank You to Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Mercy Health Hospice for the exceptional care they provided to her.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
