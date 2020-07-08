Linda J. Fulkerson, 77, of Paducah, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital. She was born in Paducah on October 26, 1942, to the late Noble Truman Taylor and Lula Mae Wilkes Taylor. Linda was retired from the Eye Care Associates of Kentucky. She was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and was of the Baptist faith.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Johnna Free of Mayfield; sons, Brandon Cockrel and wife Kathleen of Livingston County, Derek Cockrel of Paducah, and Dane Fulkerson of California; sister, Brenda Taylor Holmes and husband Randall of Paducah; nine grandchildren, Megan Cockrel, Hunter Cockrel, Spencer Sullivan, Megan Sullivan, Talon Cockrel, Laken (Brent) Madding, Clint Gaines, Cole Gaines and Michaela Shreve; three great-grandchildren, Ellie Madding, Easton Madding and Asa Michael Sullivan; nephews, Mark Holmes, Jody Holmes and Scottie Holmes.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 40 years, Richard Leslie Fulkerson and her parents.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Brent Madding officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
