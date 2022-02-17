AURORA — Linda Ann Howard, 58, of Aurora, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her home.

She was a self employed painter.

She is survived by one daughter, Nicole Sutton; granddaughter Lilly Wathen of Benton; a twin sister, Lisa Spielman and her wife Mary James of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sister, Anne Clark of Omaha, Nebraska; two brothers, Scott Spielman of Denver, Colorado, and John Speilman of Kennett, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Nancy Cowell Spielman.

Arrangements are being handled by Collier Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 5-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Service information

Feb 17
Memorial Visitation
Thursday, February 17, 2022
4:00PM-5:30PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
