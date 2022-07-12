Linda Marie Hopkins, 78 of Paducah, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab Center in Calvert City.
She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church, a truck driver for O'Dell Sawmills and worked at Walmart for 14 years.
Surviving are sons, Leonard Hopkins of Millington, Tennessee, and William Henry Hopkins, III of Paducah; daughters, Lemesa Fouts of Grand Rivers and Shannon Moyers of Calvert City; sisters, Lometa Burnett of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; and Sue DeSherlia of Alton, Illinois; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and one great grandchild. Her parents were James and Ruth (Phillips) Burnett.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Collier Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Fooks Cemetery, Benton.
The family will receive friends from 1 - 3 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Alzheimers Association of Greater Kentucky, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans LN Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205; or the Childrens Miracle Network, 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101.
