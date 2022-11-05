Linda Heathcott Carter, 75, of Paducah, died at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Linda was born Oct. 3, 1947, in Mayfield, to the late Ernest L. Heathcott and Ollie Fay Bruce Heathcott Linda was a graduate of Mayfield High School and attended Murray State University where she studied Fine Arts. Linda had a career in fashion merchandising with J.C. Penny’s before she became a stay home mother.
Survivors include one daughter, Tracy Gowen and husband, Gregory, of Oxford, Mississippi; one son, Bruce Carter and wife, Kristen, of Paducah; two grandchildren, Carter Gowen and Katherine Gowen.
Preceding in death was her husband, Jesse James Carter; her parents and one brother, Ernest “Lee” Heathcott.
Entombment service will be held at noon Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
