Linda Gayle Wexler, 66, of Paducah, passed away at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Linda was born on Monday, June 6, 1955, in Cairo, Illinois to James and Barbara Casey. She graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1973 and was a proud member of their choir and band. She received her B.A. and MBA in finance from Murray State University and was employed as a paralegal with the Social Security Administration Office of Disability Adjudication and Review. She enjoyed gardening, reading, UK Basketball, and music. She has been a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church since 1970, where she was active in the adult worship choir, women’s conferences, and Vacation Bible School.
Mrs. Wexler is survived by her husband of 20 years, Walt Wexler; her daughter, Jessica Richards Hoskins (Matt) of Paducah; her stepdaughters, Wendy Wexler Nicks (Brian) of Greensboro, North Carolina, Callie Dismukes (John) of Paducah; her stepson, Jordan Wexler (Crystal) of Bowling Green, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Hadley Dismukes, Andy Dismukes, William Nicks, Berkley Wexler, Paxton Wexler, and the expected arrival of Hayes Hoskins; her brother, Kevin Casey (Catherine) of Ft. Worth, Texas, his daughters Caitlin and Claire Casey; her circle of best friends affectionately known as “The Girls,” and her beloved dog, Millie.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, James Lewis Casey and Barbara Ann Sammons Casey.
A visitation service was held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Lone Oak First Baptist Church with her memorial service immediately following at noon. Dr. Dan Summerlin and Mark Swadley will officiate and the Lone Oak First Baptist Church choir will provide special music.
A private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Lone Oak First Baptist Church Music Department, 3601 Lone Oak Rd. Paducah, KY 42003; or Project Hope Animal Shelter, 1698 West 10th St. Metropolis, IL 62960.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the compassionate and professional care that Linda and her family received from Mercy Home Health and Lourdes Hospice.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
