Linda Faye Goin Garrett, 71, of Paducah, Kentucky passed away at 1:15 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Convalescent Home.
She was born in Paducah on April 28, 1949, to the late Noah Goin, Jr. and Laverne Webb Goin. Linda was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed gardening and flowers.
She is survived by her son, Jason Kraus, and wife, Julie of Paducah; sister, Brenda Summers of Paducah; two grandchildren, Carter Kraus and Kendyl Kraus both of Paducah.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Herb Garrett, and her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
