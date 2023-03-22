EDDYVILLE, Ill. — Linda Faye Fulkerson, 80, of Eddyville, Illinois, passed away March 15, 2023, in Paducah, Kentucky, surrounded by loving family.
Linda was born on Jan. 14, 1943, in Glendale. She’s the daughter of Walter Ray Evitts and Inez Ruth (Lockaby) Evitts.
Linda attended Robb’s Grade school and graduated from Pope County High School in 1961. She went to Southeastern Illinois Community College and on to Southern Illinois University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Education. Later in life, she went back to Southeastern Illinois Community college where she completed the associate degree in Nursing program.
Linda was united in marriage to Zan Fulkerson on April 21, 1962, at Glendale United Methodist Church. Linda and Zan shared an adventurous marriage for 44 years.
In addition to owning a business, Zan’s Ag Aviation, with her husband Linda also managed and operated Dixon Springs State Park Pool with her friend, Nancy Wise, for 12 years. After obtaining her ADN, she worked at Southgate Nursing Home in Metropolis. Linda’s most proud of being a mother and homemaker, raising her three daughters and enjoying her grandchildren.
Linda was best known by her family as someone who loved to shop. QVC, jewelry, tractors, or animals for her grands, she loved to shop. Linda also loved the spontaneity and enjoyed traveling. Whether it was a planned trip in the RV or “took the wrong turn” on the way to a doctor’s appointment kind of trip. She sought adventure and having to be nowhere fast.
She enjoyed the journey, not the destination.
As an early adult, she enjoyed baking and sewing, often making clothes for her and her girls. Linda was the kind of person who loved to laugh, talk, and meet new people. Anywhere she went she’d befriend people and give them her time. While living in San Diego, she was lucky enough to meet Elvis Presley and loved to reminisce about when she and her sister Lida kissed him.
Remaining to cherish Linda’s memory are, children, Melody Krumrey of Marion, MeLisa (Tim) Beane of Eddyville, and Mindy (David) Martin of Paducah, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jordan Krumrey, Harleigh Krumrey, Jay H. Krumrey, Kassidy Beane, and Zandria Martin; sister, Lida (Terry) Gray; Nieces, Pamela Bramlet, Penny McCormick, Katrina Snell, Tonia Logeman, and Terra Lipe; Nephews, Jeff Evitts, Tyler Gray, and Tommy Gray; other relatives and many dear friends.
Preceding Linda in death are her parents; husband, Zan; and brother, Donald Ray Evitts
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, Illinois. Tommy Gray will conduct the service. Visitation will be from 6 — 8 p.m.Friday, March 24, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Glendale Cemetery in Glendale.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Linda Fulkerson SIC Nursing Scholarship fund, care/of Aly Funeral Home, PO Box 69, Eddyville, IL 62928.
