Linda F. Davis, 63, of Paducah, died at 5:37 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was a member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church and retired from United States Enrichment Corporation where she was employed as a health physics technician.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Caulbert Davis; her mother, Lois Sherrell Shannon; her stepfather Revie Shannon Jr.; and one brother.
She is survived by two sons, Qasim Jacoby Sattar of San Antonio, Texas, and Cedric Davis of Paducah; one daughter, Angel Davis-Reed of Paducah; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tracy Sherrell of Paducah and Troy Sherrell of Nashville, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call 4 - 6 p.m. Monday Oct. 4, 2021, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. James Hudson presiding.
Masks are required for all in attendance.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
