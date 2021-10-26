ALMO — Linda Dunn, 78, of Almo, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home.
Linda was born on Oct. 6, 1943, in Marshall County, to the late Jamie and Julia Dunigan. Linda graduated from North Marshall High School and was a homemaker. She was a loving person who helped care for the sick, and was a skilled quilt-maker. Linda was a member of Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church.
Mrs. Dunn is survived by her two sons, Barry Dunn and wife Britany of Almo and Wayne Dunn and wife Beatriz, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; and five grandchildren, Zachary Dunn, of Paducah, Tyler Dunn, of Almo, Adam Dunn and Ian Dunn, both of Murray, and Alexandria Dunn, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chester “Buddy” Dunn; and two brothers, Lowell and Jerry Dunigan.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr in Benton.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home with Danny Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Fooks Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St, Murray, KY 42071.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
