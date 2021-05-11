Linda Inez Downey, 89, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a member of West End Baptist Church. She was a retired dispatcher at Paducah Power System and a retired teacher’s assistant at Paducah Head Start at Clark Elementary.
Mrs. Downey is survived by a sister, Rosemary Via Roetteis of Paducah; four stepchildren, Louis Downey, Claudine Whitis, Debra Burgess and Belinda Hendley; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Downey; her first husband, Joseph Zielinski; and two brothers. Her parents were Dessie Brooks Via and John Smith Via.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or West End Baptist Church, 324 S. 28th St., Paducah, KY 42001.
