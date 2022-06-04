Linda Dixon Terrell, 77, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 1, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. Linda was born in Paducah, on Nov. 12, 1944.
Linda’s first career began by teaching visually impaired children in Augusta, Georgia. Once she retired from the teaching profession Linda then made the brave decision to attend SIU law school at the age of 44. During her legal career, she worked much of her law career at the McCracken County Attorney’s Office as a domestic violence prosecutor and then as child support attorney. But Linda’s true passion in life, apart from her family, was her love for her Lord. It motivated everything she did and showed in the way she treated everyone around her. She was generous to a fault. And despite the almost constant pain she endured for many years, she was an inspiration to all who were privileged to know her for her strength, grace, courage, and love and service to others.
Surviving Linda are her children, Nancy Maher of Washington D.C., and Grant (Crystal) Hopson of Hartselle, Alabama, as well as by her sisters, Patsy Bowen, and Donna Dixon (Tom Osborne), both of Paducah. She is also survived by her nieces, Julie (Rob) Colvis, Dawn (Jamie) Turner, and Maya and Hope Osborne, all of Paducah, and her beloved Golden, Nori.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Burke Benson Terrell, as well as by her many beloved dogs. Her parents were C.B. and Betty Dixon of Barlow, Kentucky.
Services will be held on at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home in Paducah with Jack Russell officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at which time funeral services will begin. Interment will be at North Ballard Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.
The Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to “The Tomorrow Clubs” , a charity that brings the hope of the Gospel to children living in under-served communities. The Donor Care Specialist is Linzi Brown, 612-447-4021.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
