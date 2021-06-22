MARION — Linda Davidson Ramage, 80, of Marion, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Crittenden County Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Linda was retired from the Crittenden County Elementary School lunchroom where she enjoyed making a difference in children’s lives. She was a member of Marion Second Baptist Church where she also enjoyed working with children in Vacation Bible School. She was a loving wife, mother, gardener, cook, and loved her dogs and cats.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Melvin Ramage; her son, Brett Ramage of Cunningham; her daughter, Sherry (Rich) Threlkeld of Beacon, New York; her grandson, Steve (My) Ramage of Nashville; her granddaughter, Sarah (Mike) Wood of Largo, Florida; four great-grandchildren, D’Arcy and Aira Ramage of Nashville; Fiona and Emery Wood of Largo, Florida; her sister, Vaughnel (Doug) Bebout of Fredonia; and her brother, Rocky (Tina) Hornback of Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Murray Davidson; her mother, Alfreda (Richard) Hornback; her brothers, Glenn Davidson and Roper Hornback; her sisters, Jackie Hrapeck, Shirley Jean Davidson, Deborah Kay Hornback; and her granddaughter Angela Ramage.
Funeral services will be Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery in Crittenden County.
Friends may visit with the family Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
