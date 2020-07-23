Linda Darlene Acton, 75, of Paducah, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Ms. Acton was a homemaker and a member of Gospel Assembly Church of Paducah.
She was born to and preceded in death by her parents, Harlon F. and Blanche (McDowell) Acton; foster parents, Ruth (Ivy) Williams and Earl C. Williams.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Gospel Assembly Church of Paducah with Encil Edmonds and Michael Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Carters Mill Cemetery in Symsonia.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
