Linda Carter, 75, of Paducah, died 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Arrangements were incomplete at Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Linda Carter, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 10
Graveside Service
Thursday, November 10, 2022
11:00AM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
6965 Old U.S. Highway 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Nov 9
Visitation
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In