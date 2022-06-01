Linda “Bo” Austin, 83, of Paducah, formerly of Cave-In-Rock, Illinois, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at her residence in Paducah.
She was a member of Cuba Church of Christ, a member of Eastern Star and a retired employee of Alvin C. York V. A. Medical Center.
Mrs. Austin is survived by one daughter, Debra Austin Patterson of Paducah; one son, Daniel L. (Brenda) Austin of Kona, Hawaii; two sisters, Charlotte Ann Boyd of Cave-In- Rock, Illinois, and Donna Kay (Larry) Wiford of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; four grandchildren, Dean (Kelly) Patterson of Mayfield, Ben (Amanda) Austin of Harrisburg, Illinois, Josh (Denise) Austin of Eldorado, Illinois, and Alexandra (Jordan) Gilbert of Daytona, Florida; four great grandchildren, Joey Austin, Tristan Austin, Bailey Patterson and Riker Austin; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Daniel Austin; one brother, Billy Gene McFall; one grandson, Austin Patterson; and her parents, Billy and Hester Bayne McFall.
A memorial service for Mrs. Linda “Bo” Austin will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Will McSweeney will officiate.
Visitation will be 5 - 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Rd., Paducah, KY 42001.
