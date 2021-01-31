Linda Baker, 78, of Lone Oak, recently residing in Baltimore, Maryland, died on Thursday, Jan. 21,
2021, in Baltimore.
She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Dyersburg, Tennessee. She was
a retired teacher,
having taught English and Spanish at Lone
Oak High School
for many years. She
was a member of Paducah/McCracken County Retired
Teachers and a Kentucky Colonel.
She was a Tri-Hi-Y
Club sponsor.
Survivors include a brother, Bobby Lynn Baker; two nephews,
Jon Jai Baker and
Robert Glynn Baker;
and a niece, Tammy
Jane Baker.
Her parents were Ivery J. Baker and Louise Bivens Baker.
Friends may call
from 11 a.m. to 1
p.m., Tuesday, Feb.
2, 2021, at the Lone
Oak Chapel of Milner
& Orr Funeral
Home.
Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Fairview Cemetery in Dyersburg.
Local arrangements made by the Lone
Oak Chapel of Milner
& Orr Funeral Home. You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.
com.
