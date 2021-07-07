BENTON — Linda Sue Adams, 72, of Benton, died on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her home. She was a homemaker and member of Symsonia Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Dave Adams of Benton; son, Clint Edward Adams of Benton; sister, Brenda Reed, and husband Steve, of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents were John Hampton and Latha M. (Jarvis) Smith.
A public graveside service was held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Riley Cemetery, Benton, with Rev. Mark Thweatt officiating.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is handling arrangements.
