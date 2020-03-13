Linda Adams

Linda J. Adams, 77, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was retired from Lourdes Hospital, where she worked in the home health department.
Surviving are sons Michael McClelland of Briensburg, Tim McClelland of Willwobrook, Illinois, and Danny Brummitt of Pennsylvania; daughter Janet Warta; husband Dave of Lakeland, Florida; sister Barbara Bringle of Lyons, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Harry Moore and Mable Ruth (Irvan) Moore; her husband Dwain Adams; and one sister.
Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with the Rev. Tom Milds officiating. Interment will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens in Murray.
Friends may call from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
