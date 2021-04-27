Lillian Marie Lawrence Finnell, also known as the “Tomato Lady,” passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Stonecreek Health & Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Finnell was a member of East Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Mrs. Finnell is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Wallace and husband, Russell of Paducah, Kimberly Finnell Baggett and husband, Michael Sutton of Hickory; three sons, Albert Finnell Jr. and wife, Beverly of Sevierville, Tennessee, Jackie Lynn Finnell and wife, Betty of Paducah, Michael Owen Finnell and wife, Jackie of Mayfield; nine grandchildren, Timothy Ray Finnell, Tammy Shea Coffee Finnell, Tyson Clay Finnell, Corey Finnell, Adam Finnell, Ashley Finnell, Christopher Todd Wallace, Tana Marie Ivitt and Dusty Neal Baggett; three stepgrandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Finnell Sr.; two sisters, Katheryn Steele and Barbara Walton; five brothers, Marlon Lawrence, Alvin Lawrence, Clarence Lawrence, Howard Lawrence, and Paul Lawrence. Her parents were Alex and Hattie Mae Knight Lawrence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tim Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
