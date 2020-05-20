Lillian L. (Mayberry) Vieth, 101, of Paducah, died on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Superior Care Home.
Mrs. Vieth was a co-owner and operator of Vieth General Merchandise. She was member of Olivet Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, the Rev. Floyd E. Vieth Jr. of Ossian, Indiana; a daughter, Betty Joe Davis of Burton, Michigan; a sister, Joyce Fritts of Eureka, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 79 years, Floyd E. Vieth; a daughter, Lola Faye Montgomery; two sisters; and six brothers. Her parents were Joseph and Matilda Mayberry.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dr. Ray G. Barber and the Rev. Charles W. Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Kenton Cemetery.
Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until the service time Thursday at the funeral home. State mandated Covid-19 restrictions, including keeping a minimum of 6 feet apart within the facility, will be applied.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Olivet Baptist Church, 5186 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, KY 42001, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
