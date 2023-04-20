HARDMONEY — Lexie Robinson, 45, of Hardmoney, passed away on April 8, 2023, in Boutte, Louisiana.
Lexie was born Jan. 30, 1978, in Benton, to James and Mary Robinson. Lexie was a member of Clark’s River Baptist Church and a graduate of Graves County High School and West Kentucky Community and Technology College. Lexie enjoyed being a welder and his profession took him to many different job sites throughout the southern United States. Lexie reached the position of foreman at James Marine in his latest work assignment. Lexie enjoyed being with his friends, grilling, good times and making people laugh. Above all, Lexie fiercely loved his family and was very proud to be a Robinson from Kentucky.
Lexie is survived by his wife Kristy Krug Robinson of Boaz; his daughter, Caitlin Robinson; and his son, Chase Robinson both of Boaz; two sisters, Serena Robinson (Steve) Powell of Spanish Fort, Alabama, and Tina Robinson of Sellersburg, Indiana; three nieces; three nephews; many uncles, aunts, great nieces and great nephews.
Lexie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lexie and Imogene Robinson, and John and Elsie Miller; many aunts and uncles; a nephew, Ethan Robinson-Bratcher; and his parents: James and Mary Robinson.
A celebration of life will be held from noon until 2:30 pm, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home at 3745 Old US Hwy 45 South, Paducah, followed by a graveside service at Clark’s River Cemetery.
