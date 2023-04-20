HARDMONEY — Lexie Robinson, 45, of Hardmoney, passed away on April 8, 2023, in Boutte, Louisiana.

Lexie was born Jan. 30, 1978, in Benton, to James and Mary Robinson. Lexie was a member of Clark’s River Baptist Church and a graduate of Graves County High School and West Kentucky Community and Technology College. Lexie enjoyed being a welder and his profession took him to many different job sites throughout the southern United States. Lexie reached the position of foreman at James Marine in his latest work assignment. Lexie enjoyed being with his friends, grilling, good times and making people laugh. Above all, Lexie fiercely loved his family and was very proud to be a Robinson from Kentucky.

To send flowers to the family of Lexie Robinson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 22
Graveside Service
Saturday, April 22, 2023
2:30PM
Clarks River Cemetery-Symsonia
-
Symsonia, KY -
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Apr 22
Memorial Service
Saturday, April 22, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In