CALVERT CITY — Lex “Dawg” Thornton Jr., 56, of Calvert City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his residence.
Lex was a former tow boat deckhand before becoming disabled and was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog Fan and loved Harley Davidsons.
Surviving is his wife of 25 years, Rhonda Duncan-Thornton; two children, Lex Thornton III of Harrisburg, Illinois, and Alexis Thornton of Calvert City; three siblings, Katherine Duncan of Georgia, Michelle Cletcher of Harrisburg, Illinois, and William Thornton of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Caden, Kierian, Carson, Cameron, Abigail, Carter and Gabriel Smith; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lex Walter Thornton Sr. and Mamie Jo Thornton; one son, William Carson Thornton Sr.; and one sister, Debra Lynn Thornton.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronnie Stinson Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Trace Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
