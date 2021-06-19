PENSACOLA, Fla. — On June 3, 2021, at 3:16 p.m. in Pensacola, Lewis Mason Flood went to be with his Heavenly Father at the age of 74. Lewis was born on Nov. 18, 1946, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Edgar and Anna Flood.
For most of his career, he was the terminal manager of ABF Freight (where he was able to do what he loved most, talk to people). He also had many other jobs but his favorite was running a boat business in Marshall County with his brother, Tom. He loved Kentucky basketball, the St. Louis Cardinals, and classic cars. Lewis never met a stranger. He was even voted “Most Friendliest” in high school. His quick wit, laugh and kind words will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Flood; his siblings, Tom Flood (Kim), Bettie Edwards (Don), and Mike Flood (Myra); his daughters, Samantha Ford (Tommy) of Pensacola, and Jessica Porter (Chance) of Santa Rosa Beach, and his stepson, Josh Long (Hilary) of Ft. Lauderdale. Also, his grandchildren who called him his favorite title of all, Papa Louie, Aubrie Porter (13), Avery Porter (11), Evan Ford (7), Jordan Ford (4), Ava James Long (5), and August Long (3) as well as many other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents who he spoke of daily, Edgar and Anna Flood; and his stepson, Jimmy Long.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or American Heart Association.
A memorial service will be at Heartland Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.