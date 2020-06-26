Lewis E. Wallace, 97, of Paducah, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Calvert City Convalescent Center. He was born in Marshall County, Kentucky, on February 22, 1923, to the Late John Milton Wallace and Mary Cecil Reeder Wallace. Lewis was a retired Machinist for Tennessee Valley Authority. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a 50-year member of the Paducah Masonic Lodge #127 F&AM. Lewis was a Kentucky Colonel and served in the United States Army during WWII. He was a licensed private pilot where he had many flying adventures and he also enjoyed playing golf where he was a former longtime member of the Paxton Park Golf Course.
Lewis is survived by his daughter, Glenda Phillips, and husband, Ron of Paducah; son, Johnnie Wallace, and wife, Patricia of Paducah; five grandchildren, John Phillips, John Kevin Wallace, Jeremy Phillips, Carolyn Savko, and Andrew Phillips; 10 great-grandchildren; three nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Thelma Yates Wallace; granddaughter, Melodi Dawn Wallace; sisters, Ina Mae Solomon, and infant sister; brother, Charles L. Wallace and his parents.
Private funeral services in compliance with health and public safety directives will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jamie Broome officiating. Burial will follow at Wallace Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Immanuel Baptist Church, 4365 Buckner Lane, Paducah, KY 42001 or to, Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, N.Y., 10016.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.