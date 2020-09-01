Lewis C. Toney, age 85, of Paducah, formerly of Mooresboro, North Carolina, and Benton, Kentucky, passed peacefully from this world to meet his heavenly Father on August 29, 2020, after a brief illness. He was a beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Lewis was born in Mooresboro, North Carolina, to the late Fred and Lois Toney on October 1, 1934. and raised on a cotton farm. He was one of the first from his high school to attend college and graduated from NC State University with a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering in 1957. He later obtained an MBA from West Virginia University in 1978. He worked as a chemical engineer at Union Carbide in Charleston, West Virginia, and at Air Products and Chemicals in Calvert City, where he retired in 2000.
He loved his family and friends and never met a stranger. He was an avid gardener and loved to give away his vegetables. He was an active member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years of marriage, Nadine Edelman Toney of Paducah; his daughter, Janice Toney Schofield (Bart) of Paducah; three sons, Ken Toney (Wanda) of Jacksonville, Illinois; Dale Toney of Lexington; Steve Toney (Joyce) of Alpharetta, Georgia; one sister, Jeannie Toney Simmons of New Bern, North Carolina; two brothers, James Toney of Shelby, North Carolina, Harold Toney of Mars Hill, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Jason Toney, Erin Martinez, Ethan Toney, Drew Schofield, and Ben Schofield; and four great-grandchildren, Mason Martinez, Cali Martinez, Kiya Martinez, and Meadow Martinez.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers,
Carl Toney and Fred Toney Jr.
A funeral service for Lewis will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Lone Oak First Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and from 2 p.m. until service time of 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Campfield Memorial Baptist Church in Ellenboro, North Carolina. Clay-Barnette Funeral Home is in charge of graveside arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001. or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace Lexington, KY 40508.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facilities at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs From Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
