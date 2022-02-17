Levon Wayne Chilcoat, 85, of Reidland, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Mr. Chilcoat grew up on a farm and attended high school at Vanoss, Oklahoma. At 16 he moved to Montana to work on a seismograph crew. From there his career involved many exciting construction projects all over the United States as a project manager until retiring in 2003. He was a devoted family man that loved traveling the country in his RV.
Surviving is three children, Karen King of Paducah, Kimberly Davis of Ledbetter, Nicole Lindsey of Paducah; four sisters, Neva Glover of Oklahoma, Jerlene Kimker of Oklahoma, Pam Fowler of Oklahoma, Carma Chilcoat of Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lavonda Chilcoat, and his parents VB and Irene Chilcoat.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 19, 2022, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel, 6965 Mayfield Rd, Paducah, KY 42003.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens will oversee arrangements.
