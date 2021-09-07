BOAZ — Levi Mathis, 88, of Boaz, died at 12:53 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his home. He attended a Christian non-denominational church. Levi was a long-time plumbing contractor in McCracken and Graves counties.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean Marie Dycus Mathis; one daughter, Vickie Poat of Paducah; Timothy Lee Mathis and James “Jimmy” David Mathis, both of Melber; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were one daughter, Cathryn Sue Mathis Key; six sisters; and six brothers. His parents were James Morgan Mathis and Candace Womble Mathis.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Darin Jensen and Robert Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Owens Chapel Cemetery in Melber. Friends may call Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home
Expression of sympathy may be made to Owens Chapel Cemetery, 2951 State Route 2192, Boaz, KY 42027; or the Norton Children’s Hospital, 231 East Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
We appreciate your help in maintaining COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
