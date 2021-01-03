BENTON — Lettie Frances Butler, 90, of Benton, died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She is survived by three daughters, Connie Downing of Benton, Glenda Herrington of Paducah, and Lawanda Wade of Clarksville, Tennessee; four sons, Larry Lawrence of Apopka, Florida, Reginald Hoy Butler of Riverside, California, Byron Butler of Benton, and Ronnie Peck of Paducah; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Butler; her second husband, Howard Lawrence; her first husband, Cecil Peck; her father, Byron Feagin; two sisters; and two brothers.
Funeral services will be private with burial to follow in Maple Springs Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.