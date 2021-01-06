Letricia A. Harris, 82, of Paducah, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.
Mrs. Harris was a homemaker and of the Catholic Faith. She was a member of Paducah Women’s Club. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, cooking, and painting.
Surviving are her four stepsons, John Brashear, James Brashear, Robert Brashear, Roger (Bettie) Brashear of Calvert City, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Rachel (Corey) Draffen and Daniel Brashear; one great-granddaughter, Emily Draffen; and several family members in Columbia including three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Harris; and her parents.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Roger Brashear officiating.
Friends may visit the family from 5 p.m to service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Centerville Cemetery in Medina, Tennessee. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Burial will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
