METROPOLIS, Ill. — Lester Noah Krueger, 90, of Metropolis, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Metropolis Rehab and Health Care in Metropolis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Metropolis with Rev. Timothy A. Bean officiating. Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery in Metropolis with military rites by the VFW and American Legion Post 306.
Lester was born on Sept. 18, 1930, and grew up in the Mermet area. He married Edna Lee Peebles on Oct. 23, 1952, in Piggott, Arkansas. He joined the military and served in Korea during the Korean Conflict. After returning home from the Army, they built their home on North Avenue where he maintained a small farm while working at Electric Energy Inc. in Joppa. He retired in 1992 from EEI after 38 years of employment. After retiring, he and Edna enjoyed traveling, visiting all of the 50 states.
Lester was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, being confirmed there in 1944, and has served the church in many capacities including usher, church council, financial secretary, and the property committee. He was known for growing and donating hundreds of hostas to the Plant Sale that benefited the Good Samaritan Nursing Home Auxiliary in the earlier years, then the American Cancer Society through St. Paul’s Annual Plant Sale. He was a member of the American Legion Post 306 and was fortunate enough to be able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. on April 24, 2018, with his grandson, Aaron, as his chaperone. Lester always kept up with technology, even into his 90s by maintaining his computer, emailing, and text messaging. He had wit and wisdom and a great love for God, the church, his family, and friends.
He is survived by two daughters, Stacey May and husband Steve from Metropolis, Brenda Whitaker and husband Chris from Anna; four grandchildren, Aaron May and wife Sarah, and Ashley Jill Parr from Metropolis, Cody Whitaker and wife Katie from Cobden, and David Whitaker and wife Carla from Anna; nine great-grandchildren, Lauryn Parr and fiancé Austin Wallace, Landon May, Logan Parr, Laila, Everett, Boston, and Lanora Whitaker, and Cole and Ella Whitaker; one sister, Dorothy Farris from Metropolis; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Kruger from Anderson, Indiana, and Shirley Lewis (Jim) from Metropolis; one brother-in-law, Charlie Peebles (Tina) from Metropolis; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Agnes Krueger; his wife of 64 years, Edna; one sister, Valeria Rogers; four brothers, Lavern Kruger, Virgil Kruger, Melferd Krueger, and Gilbert Krueger.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to the funeral hour Monday, Sept 20, 2021, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church 520 Ferry St., Metropolis, IL 62960. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.