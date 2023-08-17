CALVERT CITY — Lester Davis Herndon, 78, of Calvert City, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving, devoted wife and daughters.
Lester was born in Paducah on Jan. 30, 1945, to the late William Herndon and Dorothy Hall Herndon. For 27 years, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Paducah. Lester enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing and traveling. He was a member of Palma United Methodist Church.
Lester is survived by his wife of 28 years, Brenda Peck Herndon; two daughters, Cheryl Wells (Chris) and Leslie Richards (Dale Lovett), all of Paducah. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Chris Warren, Danielle Hughes, Cody Hendrickson, Mackenzie Richards, Mary Kay Lamb, Cayce Griffith; and nine great-grandchildren who all affectionately called him “papaw.”
He was preceded in death by his brother, Herbert Herndon; his parents; step-son, Barry Lamb and his granddaughter, Kaytlin Lamb.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home with Carlton Bodine officiating. Interment will follow at Peck Cemetery off of Oak Valley Road, Calvert City.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th, Benton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peck Cemetery Fund, 27 Hayes St., Benton, KY 42025.
