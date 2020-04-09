BARLOW — Leslie Wayne Blankenship, 68, of Barlow, died at his home Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Leslie was employed at Clay’s Sawmill. One of his favorite hobbies was going fishing.
He is survived by a daughter, Shawna Blankenship Tate of Bardwell, three sisters, Freida Johnston of Barlow, Sharon Wilson of Barlow and Helen Blankenship of Wickliffe; two grandchildren, Rylan Sawyer of Junction City, Arkansas; and Emily McCain of Bardwell.
Preceded in death by two brothers, Rickie Blankenship and Jimmy Blankenship; one sister, Della Johnson; and his parents, Harold and Dorothy Blankenship.
In compliance with health and safety directives, the funeral for Mr. Blankenship will be private.
Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.