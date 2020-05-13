Leroy Fredrick Wilhelm, of West Paducah, passed away at his home on May 9, 2020.
Leroy served for 20 years in the United States Navy, then went on to work for GTE. Leroy moved from Jamestown, North Dakota to Paducah, in 1994. He was a proud member of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Wilda Wilhelm of Jamestown, North Dakota; his sisters, Elaine Wilhelm of Jamestown, North Dakota and Louella Graham of Bellingham, Washington; and his brother, James Wilhelm of Metropolis, Illinois.
Leroy is survived by his sister-in-law, Darlene Wilhelm of Paducah; his nieces, LaRon Wilhelm of Nashville, Tennessee, and Karen Wilhelm of Paducah; and a nephew, Tom Wilhelm of St. Louis, Missouri.
Leroy volunteered and supported Paducah’s Habitat for Humanity.
Leroy requested that donations be made to one of the many charities he supported, Project Hope Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Per Mr. Wilhelm’s request there will not be any services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis, Illinois. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
