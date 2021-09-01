Leonard H. Webb, Jr., 80, of Mayfield, passed away at 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray.
He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a Kentucky Colonel; a Prudential insurance manager and agent for 33 years, and then an independent agent for 22 years; He was a member of the Life Underwriters Association and Life Underwriters Training Council Fellowship. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus #1418 and had served as a grand knight. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. He also loved to Hunt and Fish with his family.
Mr. Webb is survived by his wife, Barbara Mary Martin Jokerst Webb of Mayfield; three sons- James Brian Webb of Bartlett, Tennessee, Brian Keith Webb of Mayfield, and Michael Steven (Emily) Webb of Brownsburg, Indiana; one brother, Stephen (Nancy) Webb of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; his seven grandchildren, Josh Webb, Joseph Webb, Lesli Webb, Chris Webb, Jake Webb, Abbey Webb, and Olivia Webb; and his two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Christopher Webb and Oscar Vincent Webb.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Hodge; his brother, Michael Webb; and his parents, Leonard H. Webb Sr. & Agnes Lena Schaefer Webb.
A memorial funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm with Darrell Venters officiating. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at the St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm. Private family entombment will take place at the Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House, 1959 State Route 94 West, Murray, KY 42071.
The Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
