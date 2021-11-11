METROPOLIS, Ill. — Leonard Dale Choate, 86 of Metropolis, formerly of Anna, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Jeff Bremer officiating and military rites. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Dale was a United States Army veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 306. He retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 318 in Marion. Dale was an operator for more than 15 years and worked his way through the ranks by appointments and elections to receive the assistant manager job before making his way to business manager which he remained at until retirement. Altogether, Dale was a member of the union for 66 years.
Dale is survived by his wife, Beverly (Krach) Choate; son, Kevin Choate and wife Jo; two grandchildren, Collin Choate and wife April and Mallory Choate; two great grandsons, Landon and Luke Choate; two sisters, Agnes Colley and husband Ted and Joanne Shanks; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Gladys (Cerny) Choate and one sister, Emma Lou Bennett.
Memorials may be given in Dale’s name to Project Hope, PO Box 125 Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
