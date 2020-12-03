Leona Rust Maxwell, 96, of Paducah, formerly of Melber, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Green Acres Health Care in Mayfield.
Leona was born in Melber, Kentucky on September 29, 1924, to Clyde and Ester Rust. She and her husband, Ben spent their young years in Detroit, Michigan working in the auto industry. Leona later became a Registered Nurse and retired from Lourdes Hospital Psychiatric Unit many years later. She was a member of Melber Baptist Church and attended Lone Oak Baptist Church.
Mrs. Maxwell is survived by her son, James C Maxwell (Rose); grandson Ben Ersel James Maxwell; and granddaughter, Scarlet Leona Maxwell all of San Luis O’bispo, California; her sister, Beverly Thornton of Crane Hill, Alabama; and brother, Ersel Rust (Nelda) of Mayfield. Also surviving are several beloved nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Maxwell was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Benford O. Maxwell; her parents, Clyde C. Rust and Ester Pearl Buckingham Rust; brothers, Howard and Curtis Rust; sisters, Juanita Neihoff and Ruth Whitsel.
Private graveside service will be held at Owens Chapel Cemetery. Darrick Herndon will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospice or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
All arrangements are being handled by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes. We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from “Home” program by 4 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug. You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
