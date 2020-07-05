Leona Jo Russell Hearon, a lifelong resident of Paducah, went home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2020. She was 93.
Jo was born Dec. 4, 1926, to Arthur Russell and Ruth Osborne Russell. The youngest of three daughters, she was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Francis Thomasson and Eris (Sissie) Pryor Farmer.
On Oct. 2, 1946, Jo married her high school sweetheart, Arnold Hearon, the love of her life. They were married for 67 years until his death in 2013. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Stephanie Hearon Benefiel (Mike), who preceded her mother in death, and Pamela Hearon Hodges (Dick).
Jo is also survived by four grandchildren, Amy Sietsma (Jonathan), Lori Joiner (Chad), Grant Benefiel (Jennifer) and Heather Blackston (Andrew Pickell), two stepgrandchildren, Michelle Hodges (Bob Manning, fiancé) and Nathan Hodges (Misty) and 11 great-grandchildren.
Outdoors was Jo’s favorite place to be. She enjoyed years of houseboating on Kentucky Lake on their boat, the Foolish Pleasure, camping, playing golf and traveling. She and Arnold were avid square dancers and UK Wildcat basketball fans, but nothing drew a smile from her faster than a dog within petting distance.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. Memorial donations may be made to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.