MAYFIELD — Leon Rudd, 88, of Mayfield, formerly of Cunningham, died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mayfield, a retired farmer, and a U.S. Army veteran, serving as staff sergeant with the 135th Infantry Regiment during the Korean War.
Mr. Rudd is survived by his wife of 69 years, Geraldine Whitlow Rudd; one daughter, Beverly Offutt of Mayfield; one brother, Buddy Joe Rudd of Maumee, Ohio; one granddaughter, Whitney Marie Offutt of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. His parents were Floyd and Mary Hamilton Rudd.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home. Dr. Wes Fowler will officiate. Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 26. Interment will follow at Cunningham Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hope for Life Pregnancy Resource Center, 1216 Paris Road, Mayfield, KY 42066; or American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
